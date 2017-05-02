Students add talents to commencement ceremonies

Several students will serve as speakers, vocalists or musicians at Kansas State University’s commencement ceremonies, which will be Saturday, May 6, at Kansas State University Polytechnic in Salina and Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, on the Manhattan campus.

• Karly Frederick, bachelor’s candidate in agribusiness, Alden, will be present the student reflections remarks at commencement for the College of Agriculture on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.

• Jacob Bullock, bachelor’s candidate in architectural engineering, Atchison, will be the vocalist at commencement for the College of Engineering on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.

• Ethan Aubrey-Mitchell, junior in music education and applied music, De Soto, will be a member of the student brass quintet performing at commencement for the College of Architecture, Planning & Design on May 13 in McCain Auditorium.

• Taylor Fry, bachelor’s candidate in marketing, Great Bend, will be the vocalist at commencement for the College of Business Administration on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.

• Madison Moore, bachelor’s candidate in applied music, Iuka, will be the vocalist at commencement for the College of Arts & Sciences on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.

• Stephen Kucera, bachelor’s candidate in applied music and accounting, Kansas City, will be the organist at commencement for the College of Veterinary Medicine on May 12 in McCain Auditorium and for the College of Agriculture on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.

• Rachael Gros, senior in music education, La Crosse, will be the organist at commencement for the Graduate School on May 12 in Bramlage Coliseum and for the College of Human Ecology on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.

• Carrie Carlson, bachelor’s candidate in food science and industry, Lincolnville, will present the student address at commencement for the College of Agriculture on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.

• Christopher Kutz, Master of Regional & Community Planning candidate, Manhattan, will be a student speaker at commencement for the College of Architecture, Planning & Design on May 13 in McCain Auditorium.

• Derek Lawson, doctoral student in personal financial planning, Manhattan, will provide the Graduate Student Council greetings at commencement for the Graduate School on May 12 in Bramlage Coliseum. Larson is president of the council.

• Courtney Claxton, bachelor’s candidate in communication sciences and disorders, Olathe, will be the student commencement speaker for the College of Human Ecology on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.

• Brianna Grimm, Master of Architecture candidate, Overland Park, will be a student speaker at commencement for the College of Architecture, Planning & Design on May 13 in McCain Auditorium.

• Gabrielle Lobo, bachelor’s candidate in industrial engineering, Overland Park, will present the student address at commencement for the College of Engineering on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.

• Caleb Amundson, Master of Interior Architecture & Product Design candidate, Shawnee, will be a student speaker at commencement for the College of Architecture, Planning & Design on May 13 in McCain Auditorium.

• Hunter Sullivan, junior in applied music, Topeka, will be a member of the student brass quintet performing at commencement for the College of Architecture, Planning & Design on May 13 in McCain Auditorium.

• Noah Lindquist, senior in applied music, Topeka, will be the vocalist at commencement for the College of Education on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.

• Wesley Crow, junior in music education, Valley Center, will be a member of the student brass quintet performing at commencement for the College of Architecture, Planning & Design on May 12 in McCain Auditorium.

• Eli Gillespie, senior in music education, Wichita, will be a member of the student brass quintet performing at commencement for the College of Architecture, Planning & Design on May 13 in McCain Auditorium.

• Nick Rameriz, freshman in professional pilot, Wichita, will give the student address and serve as student marshal at commencement for Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus on May 6 in the Student Life Center. Rameriz is president of the Kansas State Polytechnic Student Governing Association.

• Katelyn Rose, Master of Landscape Architecture candidate, Wichita, will be a student speaker at commencement for the College of Architecture, Planning & Design on May 13 in McCain Auditorium.

• Lucia Scott, bachelor’s candidate in secondary education, Wichita, will be the student commencement speaker for the College of Education on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.

• Jordan Abernathy, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine candidate, Fayetteville, Arkansas, will be the vocalist at commencement for the College of Veterinary Medicine on May 12 in McCain Auditorium.

• Caitlyn Webb, bachelor’s candidate in accounting, Colorado Springs, Colorado, will give the student remarks at commencement for the College of Business Administration on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.

• Christian Eckert, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine candidate, Kansas City, Missouri, will present the student address at commencement for the College of Veterinary Medicine on May 12 in McCain Auditorium. Eckert is president of the veterinary medicine class of 2017.

• Julia Guerra, Master of Architecture candidate, Raymore, Missouri, will be the vocalist at commencement for the College of Architecture, Planning & Design on May 13 in McCain Auditorium.

• Matthew Cyphert, master’s candidate in music, Blairsville, Pennsylvania, will be the vocalist at commencement for the Graduate School on May 12 in Bramlage Coliseum.

• Allison Schulz, bachelor’s candidate in animal sciences and industry, Iron Ridge, Wisconsin, will be the vocalist at commencement for the College of Agriculture on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.