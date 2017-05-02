Spring blizzard worries many Kansas wheat farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A recent late-spring blizzard could prove to be disastrous for farmers in far western Kansas.

Some western Kansas farmers are reporting that much of their wheat was damaged or killed by the weight of wet snow over the weekend.

A more exact answer will come as dozens of agricultural analysts and industry experts examine hundreds of fields in central and western Kansas. They’ll issue a forecast on the state’s wheat condition and yield Thursday.

The Kansas wheat harvest had a value of about $2 billion last year.

The National Weather Service in Dodge City reports that the weekend’s snow mostly affected a line of counties near the Colorado state line. The deepest accumulation was 16 to 18 inches.