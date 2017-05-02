Salina Symphony Announces The Sleeping Beauty Ballet Auditions

The Salina Symphony and Tamara Howe Dance Studio will present Salina’s first full length production of Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty January 27 & 28, 2018.

Dancer auditions for the production will be held at Tamara Howe School of Dance on Monday, May 22. Auditions are open to all dancers that will be enrolled in a ballet technique class at their home studio during the 2017-2018 season. Audition times are as follows: dancers ages 5-7 will audition from 4:30-5:30 p.m.; ages 8-11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; and ages 12+ from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Dancers en pointe should bring pointe shoes.

Pre-registration is required via online form found at bit.ly/TheSleepingBeautyAudition. Rehearsals for the production will be held on Saturday mornings beginning in August/September and will continue through the fall. A choreography clinic will be held July 24- 28, including afternoon and evening rehearsals based on roles.

For more information about the auditions, please contact Tamara Howe School of Dance at 785-827-8473.

This project is supported by the Horizons Grant Program of the Salina Arts and Humanities Foundation. Funding is provided by Horizons, a private donor group.