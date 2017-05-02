Riley County Arrests May 2

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tyler Mann, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on May 1, 2017 at approximately 10:30 AM. Mann was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for forfeiture of appearance. Mann’s bond was set at $14,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers responded to a report of an injury accident at 6th St. and Osage St. at approximately 2:10 PM on May 1, 2017. When officers arrived on scene, they found Joshua Haus, 19, of Manhattan, suffering from injuries after the motorcycle he was riding, a 2006 orange KTM, was struck by a 2012 silver GMC Terrain, driven by Diane Washington, 67, of Manhattan. Haus was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries. Washington was cited for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.

Benjamin Kempthorne, 41, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 100 block of Courthouse Plz. on May 1, 2017 at approximately 5:35 PM. Kempthorne was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Kempthorne’s bond was set at $10,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

