Kan. legislative negotiators agree on another income tax hike

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature reconvening to tackle thorny budget and tax issues (all times local):

Kansas legislators have drafted a new plan to fix the state budget by increasing personal income taxes that is similar to one Republican Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed.

Negotiators for the state House and Senate agreed on the details Monday evening. They believe their plan would raise $879 million over two years.

The plan emerged from talks among top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature. It would boost income tax rates and return Kansas to having three income tax rates instead of the present two.

The top rate would be 5.45 percent for the wealthiest taxpayers.

Brownback vetoed a similar bill in February.

Kansas now has two tax brackets with a top rate of 4.6 percent. Brownback successfully pushed for massive income tax cuts in 2012 and 2013 but budget problems followed.