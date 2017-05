Jimmy John’s is offering subs for only $1 in celebration of customer appreciation day!

For today only, stop by either of the Jimmy John’s locations in Manhattan (1212 Moro Street and 2707 Anderson Ave) between 4-8 p.m. and pick up one of these seven sandwiches for just a buck; JJBLT, #1 Pepe, #2 Big John, #3 Totally Tuna, #4 Turkey Tom, #5 Vito, #6 Veggie.

The offer does not apply on deliveries and there is a limit of one sandwich per customer.