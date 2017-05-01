Two Wildcats Ink Rookie Free Agent Deals

Kansas State wide receiver Deante Burton and linebacker Charmeachealle Moore have signed rookie free agent deals with the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, the organizations have announced.

Moore and Burton join draftees defensive end Jordan Willis (3rd Round, Cincinnati Bengals) and linebacker Elijah Lee (7th Round, Minnesota Vikings) as new NFL Wildcats. More Wildcats could sign with NFL teams, and those will be announced once organizations make the signings official.

Moore, who joins former Wildcat Randall Evans with the Chargers, played in 49 career games at K-State with 16-consecutive starts to end his career. He totaled 143 career tackles, including 75 as a senior in 2016 when he earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors from the league’s coaches and second-team accolades from Pro Football Focus. Moore’s best game in a K-State uniform came against West Virginia in 2015 when he collected 17 tackles – including 16 solo stops – 4.0 TFLs and two sacks to help the Wildcats earn bowl eligibility in the final regular-season game of the year. Moore went on to earn Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

A product of Manhattan, Kansas, Burton became the second Wildcat receiver in the last three years to sign with Atlanta, following Tramaine Thompson in 2014. Burton made 35 career starts in a K-State uniform – including every game over the final two years of his career – as he hauled in 84 passes for 1,085 yards and five touchdowns en route to becoming the school’s 29th career 1,000-yard receiver. Burton’s best career game was also against the Mountaineers in 2015 when he hauled in five passes for 135 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown strike, as he earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week accolades.