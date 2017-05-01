Riley County Arrests May 1

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Shawn Brown, 34, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on April 28, 2017 at approximately 2:00 PM. Brown was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act and 2 counts of perjury. Brown’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 100 block of S. Broadway St. in Riley, Kansas, on April 28, 2017 at approximately 10:00 PM. Officers listed Glenda Cole, 33, of Riley, Kansas, as the victim when she reported that a suspect known to her pointed a handgun at her after her dogs got loose and went into the suspect’s yard.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and battery in the 600 block of N. 12th St. on April 29, 2017 at approximately 3:05 AM. Officers listed Step hanie Brooks, 24, of Manhattan, and Auntie Mae’s as victims when it was reported that a known suspect battered Stephanie, and after being told to leave, broke a window of Auntie Mae’s. The total loss associated with this case is approxiately $500.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and intimidation of a victim (both domestic related) in the northwest part of Manhattan on April 29, 2017. Officers listed a 38 year old male as the victim when he reported that a 41 year old female known to him broke his phone and attempted to prevent him from calling 911. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, no additional information will be released.

Aaron Petit, 31, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on April 29, 2017 at approximately 5:15 PM. Petit was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Petit’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Ryan Calmes, 28, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Juliette Ave. on April 29, 2017 at approximately 10:35 PM. Calmes was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violate a protection order. Calmes total bond was set at $8,000.00. Calmes was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 200 block of Linden St. in Ogden, Kansas, on April 30, 2017 at approximately 1:10 PM. Officers listed Bernard Rosey, 73, of Ogden, Kansas, as the victim when he reported that a suspect known to him took miscellaneous antiques from his residence. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $750.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 4400 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on April 30, 2017 at approximately 3:45 PM. Officers listed Jennifer Buckley, 38, of Manhattan, and Chad Russell, 37, of Manhattan, as the victims when they reported that an unknown suspect entered their residence and took 6 pairs of men’s shoes, an iPod, and a wallet. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $860.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1200 block of Moro St. on April 30, 2017 at approximately 6:00 PM. Officers listed Emily Arterburn, 22, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect took her iPhone 6. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.