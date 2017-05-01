Police: Suspect cut off electricity to Kan. restaurant before robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatch to a Pizza Hut in 1600 Block of South Webb Road in Wichita, according to the online media briefing.

Upon arrival, an employee told police the electricity to the restaurant had been shut off. When the employee went outside to check on the power, an unknown suspect who was hiding pointed a handgun at him and demanded money.

The suspect took money from the employee and the business and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as an unknown black male, 6-foot-tall, weighed approximately 230 pounds and wore black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.