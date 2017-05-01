Little Apple Post

No Stone Unturned hosts 2nd annual “Be Your Own Superhero” Walk for Autism

No Stone Unturned TLC and The No Stone Unturned Foundation hosted the 2ndAnnual “Be Your Own Superhero” Walk for Autism and Special Needs Awareness on Saturday at Bishop Stadium in Cico Park.18193856_1278259725628733_8802910729329011036_n

This event is designed to bring the community together and bring awareness to the special needs community. Activities for all ages and abilities were offered throughout the day, including crafts, interactive community booths, vendors, and much more.

Event proceeds will go to the No Stone Unturned Foundation, which supports the No Stone Unturned Therapeutic Learning Center to provide services to children in Manhattan, Fort Riley and the surrounding areas.