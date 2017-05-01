Kansas City, Kansas, archdiocese severing Girl Scouts ties

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The archdiocese covering the Kansas City, Kansas, region and much of the eastern part of the state is severing ties with Girl Scouts and urging an end to cookie sales, citing philosophical concerns with the organization.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2pB59ms ) reports the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced Monday that Girl Scouts is “no longer a compatible partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and values of the Gospel.”

The archdiocese says it is switching its support to a 22-year-old, Christian-based scouting program, American Heritage Girls.

American Heritage Girls has become an option for those who claim Girl Scouts has turned too liberal and has relationships with organizations that don’t share traditional family values. The Girl Scouts deny that.