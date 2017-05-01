Enjoy the arts throughout May at Kansas State University

The spring semester is drawing to a close, but there are still opportunities to catch a Broadway show, enjoy music and appreciate art at Kansas State University.

The following events, sponsored by the McCain Performance Series, Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Artand School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

• The Dance Student Spotlight will be 6 p.m. Monday, May 1, in Nichols Hall.

• Catch a performance by the K-State Brass and Wind ensembles at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, in All Faiths Chapel.

• Homeschool Tuesday is 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Beach Museum of Art. The theme will be “Fine Art of Observation.” Homeschool families are invited to participate, with sessions for early elementary and upper elementary offered. Cost is $3 per child, $1.50 for military families. Reservations are required. Call 785-532-7718 or email klwalk@k-state.edufor reservations. Children must be accompanied by an adult. If you need to cancel your reservation let the museum know for its wait list.

• The K-State Faculty Brass Quintet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in All Faiths Chapel.

• It’s K-State Student Study Night at the Beach Museum of Art. Stop by the museum 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, and take a break, or enjoy the museum and study.

• The Dance Senior Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, in the Mark A. Chapman Theatre in Nichols Hall.

• All high school and middle school percussionists are invited to the K-State Drumline Mini Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Kansas State University. Come play along with current K-State drumline members, learn fundamentals and play the same music that the K-State line plays. This event is free but registration is requested in advance. Find out more at k-state.edu/band/thepride/drumline.html or email Jack Donovan at donovanjm@k-state.edu.

• A new production of the Broadway musical comedy classic “42nd Street” takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, in McCain Auditorium. This McCain Performance Series presentation includes the “We’re in the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “I Only Have Eyes for You” and more. Tickets are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, online at k-state.edu/mccain, or by calling 785-532-6428.

• Enjoy an illustrated talk about William Allen White and Henry J. Allen’s visit to the front during World War II with the American Red Cross when Katherine Schlageck, senior educator, presents “The Martial Adventures of Henry and Me” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Beach Museum of Art. The talk will feature a selection of original work by author/illustrator Tony Sarg that the museum has received.

• Second Saturday Selections at the Beach Museum of Art will be offered at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the museum. Join museum staff for conservation about selections from the museum’s permanent collection.

• The McCain Performance Series will wrap up the school year with “Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, in McCain Auditorium. This widely acclaimed musical revue of Broadway’s most celebrated shows features five Broadway stars and an all-star band. Tickets are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, online at k-state.edu/mccain, or by calling 785-532-6428.

• At the Friends of Art panel discussion with Jessica Reichman, Rae Stamey and Charles Stroh, learn about the early years of Kansas State University’s art collection, the Friends of Art and the organization’s gift print tradition, and the efforts of faculty members to promote the idea of a university art museum. The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the museum.

• Once Kansas State University made the decision to build a university art museum, daunting logistics faced administrators, faculty and community supporters. Come hear their experiences at the “Early Years of the Beach Museum of Art: The Logistics,” a panel discussion with Gary Hellebust, Tom Rawson and Charles Reagan, and moderated by Linda Duke, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the museum. A reception will follow.

• Play golf and raise scholarship funds for the Kansas State University Marching Band at the seventh annual Marching Pride Scholars Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 20, at Colbert Hills Golf Course in Manhattan. All proceeds from this event go toward scholarships for upperclassmen in the band and Classy Cats. To register and for more information go to k-state.edu/band/specialevents/golf.html.

• The Beach Museum of Art’s monthly ArtSmart classes will be offered May 24-27. “Math/Art Connections” is this semester’s theme, with the May focus on “Perspective.” Classes will be 10:30-11 a.m. for toddlers and 2-year-olds and 4-5 p.m. for all ages on May 24; 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 3-5 and 4-5 p.m. for all ages on May 25; 10:30-11:30 a.m. for all ages on May 26; and 1-2 p.m. for all ages on May 27. Cost is $3 per child, $1.50 for military families. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 785-532-7718 or emailing klwalk@-state.edu. Children must be accompanied by an adult. If you need to cancel your reservation let the museum know for its wait list.