Spring storm brings blizzard, flooding to Kansas

TOPEKA -Spring storms moving across Kansas this weekend brought a variety of weather issues.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka on Sunday afternoon to a partial level in response to the severe winter storm system affecting the western region of the state and flooding in southeast Kansas.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, Governor Brownback declared a state of emergency in 13 western Kansas Counties and four more in southeast Kansas.

Clearing the snow so I could get enough traction to pull this guy out. https://t.co/Dmq3JItGP2 pic.twitter.com/2lRDMPGPvs — MatthewLobmeyer (@lobiwan512) April 30, 2017

Early Sunday, the Kansas Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 in Trego County and then at Hays.

That followed with multiple roads and highways in western Kansas closed due to heavy snowfall and blizzard-like conditions that made them impassible.

A large area of southwest Kansas experienced a major power outage due to the winter weather according to police in Garden City.

Finney County Emergency Management was set to open shelters. The city of Colby declared a snow emergency, according to Thomas County Emergency Management. Officials reported up to 17 inches of snow.

In addition to the snow, heavy rains caused flooding and flash floods in southeast Kansas.