Catholic university in Kansas plans LGBTQ group

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A private Catholic university in Kansas is planning to offer a support group for its LGBTQ students, using a model implemented at Notre Dame.

Newman University in Wichita says the group was formed in response to a growing interest to recognize diversity on campus. The group, called “Kaleidoscope,” met this semester but will officially launch next school year.

The Wichita Eagle reports Newman students tried unsuccessfully to form a LGBTQ group in the past. The growing interest prompted formation of committee, which worked over the summer and fall last year.

The club must not contradict Catholic teaching that LGBTQ students should be chaste because sex is condoned only in marriage between a man and woman.

The group will hold supportive meetings and plan events that recognize LGBTQ students.