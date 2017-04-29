Police search for truck after 86-year-old Kan. man’s stabbing death

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a fatal stabbing and need help to locate a vehicle.

Just before 4p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of N. Chautauqua in Wichita. They found the home owner Otto Meyer, an 86-year-old man from Wichita dead from multiple stab wounds, according to a social media report.

Police need help in locating the victim’s stolen 1989 Chevy, two toned, maroon top and silver on bottom extended cab long bed pickup with Kansas tag 320JWN.

If you see the stolen truck, please contact 911.