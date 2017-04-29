5 hospitalized after Kansas man on tractor, Lexus collide

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY –Five people were injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Saturday in Chautauqua County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Kuboa Tractor driven by Jackie L. Rutledge, 73, Sedan, was southbound on county road 19 five miles south of Sedan.

The driver stopped at the stop sign at U.S.166 but failed to yield and collided with an eastbound 2006 Lexus SUV driven by, Glenn L. Lygrisse, 74, Wichita.

Lygrisse and passengers Dianne L. Lygrisse, 74, Wichita; Lori Dawn Albertsonson, 48, and Abbriel Dawn Lygrisse Hadley, 16, both of Benton were transported to the hospital in Sedan.

A private vehicle transported Rutledge to the hospital in Sedan.

All were properly restrained at the time of the accident.