Walk MS 2017 this Satuday

Team up this Saturday with friends, loved ones and co-workers to change the world for everyone affected by multiple sclerosis during Walk MS!

The walk will begin at Manhattan City Park and finish at Wefald Pavilion & GTM Family Center. The site opens at 9:00am with the walk beginning at 10:00am.

Walk MS helps each person address the challenges of living with MS through a 50-state network of chapters. The Society helps people affected by MS by funding cutting-edge research, driving change through advocacy, facilitating professional education, and providing programs and services that help people with MS and their families move their lives forward.