Riley County Arrests April 28

Officers filed a report for theft on Wildcat Creek Rd. on April 27, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM. Officers listed Riley County as the victim when a county worker reported that an unknown suspect took 9 signs marking a sharp turn. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Gabriel Martinez, 15, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. on April 27, 2017 at approximately 12:25 PM. Martinez was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance within 1000 ft. of a school, possession of marijuana, possession of drug parahernalia, criminal carry of a concealed pistol by a person under 21 years of age, and criminal use of weapon-possession on school property. Martinez was transported to the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility, where he was held on no bond.

Leonard Green Jr. was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on April 27, 2017 at approximately 4:10 PM. Green Jr. was arrested on a Montgomery County (Kansas) District Court warrant for failure to appear, as well as a Labette County (Kansas) District Court warrant for failure to appear. Green Jr.’s total bond was set at $6,000.00. Green Jr. was not confined at the time of this report.

