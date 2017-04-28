Little Apple Post

Manhattan's Online Newspaper

Police get tip, make arrest in Kansas City armed robbery

by 1 Comment

JOHNSON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have made an arrest.

Just after 9:15 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Jimmy Johns located at 3900 Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City after report of an armed robbery.

An unknown black male wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt entered the restaurant, placed an order, then pointed a gun at the cashier demanding money from the register.

Police requested assistance and received help in identifying the suspect in the surveillance video.

On Friday morning, police reported they found the suspect and he is in custody. Name of the suspect was not released.

  • Bill Holbert

    Yet another dumb person who is going to be locked up on our dime.