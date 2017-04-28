‘Dagger’ brigade to deploy to Europe this fall

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry

Division, is scheduled to deploy this fall to Europe in support of Operation

Atlantic Resolve.

Approximately 4,000 Soldiers assigned to the “Dagger” brigade will deploy as

part of the regular rotation of forces in that region and will replace the

3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, based out of Fort

Carson, Colorado.

“The Dagger brigade is looking forward to deploying back to Europe,” said

Col. David Gardner, commander of 2nd ABCT, 1st ID. “The brigade has served

most of its 100-year history in support of our European allies and will

arrive after a year of training ready to do so again.”