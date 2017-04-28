‘Dagger’ brigade to deploy to Europe this fall

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry
Division, is scheduled to deploy this fall to Europe in support of Operation
Atlantic Resolve.
Approximately 4,000 Soldiers assigned to the “Dagger” brigade will deploy as
part of the regular rotation of forces in that region and will replace the
3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, based out of Fort
Carson, Colorado.
“The Dagger brigade is looking forward to deploying back to Europe,” said
Col. David Gardner, commander of 2nd ABCT, 1st ID. “The brigade has served
most of its 100-year history in support of our European allies and will
arrive after a year of training ready to do so again.”