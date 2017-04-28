Court sides with National Science Foundation, Kansas State University in alleged whistleblower claim

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit has affirmed a previous National Science Foundation decision, ruling that former Kansas State University researcher Joseph Craine is not a whistleblower under federal law.

Craine, a former researcher, was terminated by Kansas State University in 2014 for making misrepresentations about other researchers at the university. In its ruling, the court found the evidence showed Craine could have taken steps to learn that his complaints were unfounded, but that he did not do so.

The court’s order can be found online.