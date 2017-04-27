Young Writers’ Workshop now accepting applications for June program

Do you know eighth-, ninth- or 10th-grade students who love to write? Encourage them to sign up for the fourth annual Young Writers’ Workshop, June 26-30.

Sponsored by the English department with support from the Beach Museum of Art, the Young Writers’ Workshop provides five days of creative writing workshops with the guidance of experienced K-State faculty and graduate students.

Enrollment is free but limited to 15 students to ensure close attention to students’ creative work.

This year’s workshop will build on the success of the previous three workshops and feedback from its participants.

“We are excited to begin the fourth season of the Young Writers’ Workshop,” aid Katy Karlin, associate professor of English and program director. “Each year we have been able to instill in our young workshop participants a sense of fun and confidence. Writing stories and poetry — even songs — is a way of exploring new worlds, making new friends, and acquiring new skills.”

Exit surveys from the 2016 class of young writers support Karlin’s assessment: 100 percent of participants agreed or strongly agreed that the instructors were encouraging and helpful, while 88 percent found the four published guest authors to be educational and engaging.

“With the support of our alumni donors and the co-sponsorship of the Beach Museum, we offer young writers the opportunity to develop their creativity in conversation with others,” said Karin Westman, department head of English. “We greatly appreciate this investment in the arts and humanities and in the young writers of Kansas.”

“Every summer has been a new adventure,” Karlin concluded, “and we look forward to the adventure continuing!”

Visit the program’s webpage for application requirements and submission information. The priority deadline for applications is May 15; applicants will be notified by June 1.