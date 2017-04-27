Work set to begin on K-113 from K-18 to U.S. 24 Mill & Overlay Project

On Tuesday, May 2, weather permitting, a 1.5-inch mill and overlay project will begin on a 5.631-mile section of K-113 from K-18 to U.S. 24 in Manhattan (Riley County). Work will begin on the south end of the project just north of the K-18 Diverging Diamond Interchange Project underway and move north to U.S. 24. Work will take place during daylight hours, Monday through Friday, with some occasional Saturday work (excluding any Saturday K-State home football games.)

Beginning on Tuesday, May 2, northbound and southbound K-113 will be reduced to one open lane each direction for a few miles at a time on the four-lane portion. Traffic will be directed through the project work zone via cones, arrow boards and signage. Traffic will not travel on the milled portion of the K-113 roadway.

When work advances to the two-lane portion of the roadway, Traffic will be reduced to one lane for both directions along with intermittent closures of adjacent cross roads during the project work hours. Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes maximum and are encouraged to use alternate routes, if possible. There will be a 12-foot lane width restriction each direction throughout the project duration.

Shilling Construction Co. (Manhattan, KS) is the primary contractor on this $2.044 million preservation project. The project is scheduled to be completed and opened to traffic by July 1, 2017, weather permitting.