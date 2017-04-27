Kan. sexual assault suspect who escaped custody is still missing

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County continue to search for a suspect who escaped from police.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police had 35-year-old Jose L. Cruz in custody. He was wanted for an alleged domestic sexual assault, according to Sgt. Woodrow during Wednesday’s online media briefing.

Prior to taking him to jail, he began to complain of chest pain and was transported to St. Francis Hospital.

While receiving treatment, Cruz escaped from his hospital room.

Security cameras indicated he left the hospital in an unknown direction, according to Woodrow.

Cruz is described as Hispanic, 6 foot 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds with brown. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

In additional to the assault, Cruz is wanted on three bench warrants for criminal damage to property, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information on Cruz is asked to call 911 or police.

