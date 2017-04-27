Riley County Arrests April 27

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary and criminal threat in the 500 block of Osage St. on April 26, 2017 at approximately 12:45 PM. Officers listed Charles Manz, 42, of Manhattan and Stanley Gill, 66, of Manhattan, as the victims when they reported that a suspect known to them entered their residence, took an iPad off their table, then threatened them before leaving. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $400.00.

Officers filed a report for theft and making false information in the 1200 block of Vattier St. on April 26, 2017 at approximately 2:45 PM. Officers listed Sierra Brown, 21, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that a suspect known to her took her Cannon camera and pawned it. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00.

Ann Engert, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on April 26, 2017 at approximately 11:50 PM. Engert was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Engert’s bond was set at $25,000.00. Engert was not confined at the time of this report.

