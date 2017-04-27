The landscape architecture and regional & community planning department, in collaboration with K-State Theatre, will host the K-State Green Roofs Event from 6:15-7:45 p.m. April 27 in the Purple Masque Theatre.

The event will feature readings by K-Sate theatre students, ecosystem services discussions, videos and a Memorial Stadium green roof tour. Come early and see the “Unearthed: Art of and from the Earth” exhibit.

This event is organized by the landscape architecture, and regional & community planning department; K-State Theatre; and Students for Environmental Action. Additional support is from the K-State Green Action Fund and K-State Consortium for Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability.