Handgun found in student’s backpack at Manhattan High School

An unloaded handgun was discovered in a student’s backpack Thursday afternoon at Manhattan High School. The message below was sent to all MHS parents and students from Principal Greg Hoyt.

Students, Parents, and Guardians –

This afternoon, in the process of conducting an unrelated investigation, an unloaded handgun was discovered in a student’s backpack by an administrator. There was no ammunition discovered on the student or in the backpack, RCPD was immediately contacted and the student was taken into custody by law enforcement.

A search of the student’s vehicle did not reveal any ammunition. At no time had the weapon been brandished at school, and no reports of a possible weapon were received.

We are thankful for the safe outcome, and are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all students, staff members, and guests at Manhattan High School. I applaud the work of school officials and our school resource officer, and am especially thankful for the student who first reported on a separate incident.

Greg Hoyt, MHS Principal

USD 383 does not plan to release any additional information regarding this incident.