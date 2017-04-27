Brownback wants ‘armed staff’ to ban guns at state hospitals

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is proposing an additional $24 million in spending over two years on extra security measures to keep concealed guns out of state hospitals.

The Republican governor unveiled the proposal Thursday among other budget measures he recommended to the House and Senate budget committees.

A 2013 law will require hospitals to allow people to bring in concealed guns starting July 1 unless the buildings have extra security such as metal detectors and guards. Some lawmakers want to change the law banning concealed weapons at hospitals.

Brownback’s proposal includes $810,000 for metal detectors for the state’s two hospitals for the mentally ill and two for the developmentally disabled.

Most of the cost would be hiring a total of 180 new employees that would include “armed personnel.”