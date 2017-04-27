Bike Month features activities for families, avid cyclists

Bike Month 2017 in Manhattan will feature activities for a variety of skill levels.



Events kick off May 7 with the Little Apple Pedal, a family-friendly cycling event, in cooperation with the Kids’ Bike Swap. The event includes a bike safety rodeo and a 7-mile slow ride for families. The bike swap will allow families to trade in their children’s outgrown bikes for larger ones. Pre-register for the Pedal at MHKPRD.com/Register.

“Little Apple Pedal was a great success last year, and we’re building upon that this year by moving it into town and adding the free bike swap, which we hope will be of great service to local families,” said Melissa Kirkwood, community relations officer with Manhattan Parks and Recreation.

An introduction to mountain biking clinic will be on the river trails at the Kansas River bridge on the evening of May 16 for all ages.

The Progressive Lunch is scheduled to start at noon May 20 at Triangle Park and will allow cyclists to explore different areas of Manhattan between food stops. This is a slow, easy ride perfect for families or occasional cyclists. The Final Friday Critical Mass ride on May 26 introduces people to bike infrastructure and the ease of getting around the city on two wheels.

Experienced cyclists might enjoy the Women’s Ride on May 21 or the Gravel Ride on May 13. Routes of varying lengths are available on both rides.

“We want to include events for varying levels of riders, whether that’s families, the occasional riders or avid cyslists,” said Emma Rearick, bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for the City of Manhattan. “We try to encourage people to get out and use the bicycle infrastructure we’re building.”

National Bike to School Day is May 10, and National Bike to Work Day is May 19. Local schools and businesses are encouraged to participate.

Full details on the events are available online at CityofMHK.com/BikeMonth. Since Bike Month last year, the City of Manhattan has added wayfinding signs to assist cyclists with getting around town; pedestrian lights at 17th and Poyntz; and trails along Miller Parkway and Ledgestone Ridge. A multi-use trail is underway on Knox Lane connecting Casement Road to Northeast Park. The city also renewed its bronze-level bicycle-friendly status through the League of American Bicyclists.