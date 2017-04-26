Riley County Arrests April 26

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Jonathan Miles, 24, of Overland Park, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on April 25, 2017 at approximately 1:00 PM. Miles was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Miles’ bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 200 block of Hunter Pl. on April 25, 2017 at approximately 3:55 PM. Officers listed Justin Hoyt, 26, of Manhattan as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and took a rifle and a Canon digital camera. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,920.00.

Isiah Sanders, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 100 block of N. 4th St. on April 25, 2017 at approximately 4:15 PM. Sanders was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation. Sanders’ bond was set at $5,000.00. Sanders was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated arson in the 700 block of Allison Ave. on April 25, 2017 at approximately 8:25 PM. Officers listed Francis Properties LLC, Jasmin Channel, 32, of Manhattan, Cody Hattesohl, 22, of Manhattan, Richard Santiago, 54, of Manhattan, Maggi Sherbon, 20, of Manhattan, a 9 year old female, and an 8 month old female as victims when it was reported that a 12 year old female set a trash can on fire in the apartment complex. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $50.00.

Officers filed a report for vehicle theft in the 1600 block of Laramie St. on April 25, 2017 at approximately 8:45 PM. Officers listed Kyle Fleming, 21, of Manhattan as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect took his Roketa moped sometime between April 20-25, 2017. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00.

