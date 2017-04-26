Manhattan AGLOW Lighthouse Mothers Day Celebration

Manhattan AGLOW Lighthouse is celebrating this Mother’s Day month with Gracie Gulker and her 95 year old mother, Irene, as our guests. Gracie is the youngest of six children—four boys, and two girls—raised on a farm near Hillsboro, Kansas.

Irene will be sharing the hardships, struggles, battles, and joys of being a mother of six. God’s goodness brought her through her children’s rebellious teen years and on into adulthood, redeeming broken relationships through her prayers. She never gave up hope and continued to love her children through good times and struggles.

Come and hear her stories on May 6th at The House of Prayer located at 328 Poyntz Ave.