The 7th Annual Pig Out for Parkinson’s is coming up this week at Cox Brothers BBQ.

The annual fundraising and awareness event benefits Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program.

Enjoy $2 pork sliders all day, a hog roast buffet with beer garden, live country music with Bryton Stoll from 6 to 9 p.m. and Rock Steady 30-minute boxing demonstration.

Purchase tickets now for chance to win an autographed Jordy Nelson Pro Bowl Jersey!