5K to support K-State cancer research extends early-bird deadline

Walk Kansas, a statewide health initiative presented by K-State Research and Extension, will host its second Walk Kansas 5K for the Fight and 1.5-mile fun walk Saturday, May 6, to benefit the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University. It is open to everyone, not just Walk Kansas program participants.

The event, which will include a 50-yard kids’ fun run, will take place outside the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Chalmers Hall on the university’s Manhattan campus, 1711 Claflin Road. Check-in will be 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. The 5K will start at 9 a.m.

The K-State Marching Band will perform and Sunny 102.5 FM will play music. All participants will receive a T-shirt, snacks, water and exclusive event-day specials at local businesses. Yard games/toys will be available for added fun.

The late-entry price increase has been delayed to noon Thursday, April 27. Registration is $25 for the 5K and $20 for the fun walk until noon April 27, after which the fees increase to $30 and $25, respectively. Online registration is at runsignup.com, or a brochure with registration form can be downloaded at cancer.k-state.edu/newsevents/WalkKansas5K.html, where there also is information about early packet pick-up, parking and more.

The event’s major sponsor is the Cancer Center of Kansas. Other supporters include Sunny 102.5 FM, N Zone Sportswear, Kansas Wheat, Blue Diamond Almonds, HyVee, Dillons and LetsGoRun.com.

The Johnson Cancer Research Center supports and advances cancer research at Kansas State University. Its programs depend on private donations.