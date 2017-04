Be on hand for the inaugural 2nd Down & 5K Fun Run/Walk!

The run will benefit 2nd Down Sports. Your participation will help fund scholarships and provide sports equipment to area youth.

Dress to represent your favorite sports team – prizes given for most creative!

There will be medals for top three finishers in each age group, door prizes/raffles after race.

Online Registration at: www.tinyurl.com/2ndDown5K