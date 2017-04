Manhattan Public Library will host a Teen Resume and Interview Workshop today from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

Teens in 7th – 12th grade, sign up for this workshop to learn how to get a great job or volunteer position for the summer. You will create a resume and learn how and where to apply for jobs.

Bring a list of your experience and any extra-curricular activities, plus a flash drive to save your work.

Registration is required. Register here