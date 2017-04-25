St. Thomas More Catholic Church set to host 15th Annual Bag Lady Auction

This Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, off of Kimble the Manhattan Emergency Shelter will host the 15th Annual Bag Lady Auction. Th is auction is the shelters largest fundraiser, which helps provide funding to keep the doors open to serve the homeless within the Manhattan Community.

There are currently many great bags ranging from Kate Spade, Coach, Vera Bradley, large and small tote bags, and other items that will be up for both the silent and live auction. Dinner will be provided by Texas Roadhouse.

Tickets are selling quickly! Individual tickets are $40 each, or 8 for $320 or 10 for $375. So grab the gir ls and your tickets, and support the Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Inc at the 15th Annual Bag Lady Auction.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Inc. at (785) 537-3113 or by stopping by at 416 4th Street, Manhattan, KS.