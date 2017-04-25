Riley County Arrests April 25

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for theft (domestic related) in southern Riley County on April 24, 2017 at approximately 1:00 PM. Officers listed a 54 year old female, as the victim when she reported that a 56 year old male to her took a car that she purchased and sold it. The total loss associated with thi s case is approximately $20,000.00. Due to the nature of the case, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1400 block of Hartman Pl. on April 24, 2017 at approximately 2:00 PM. Officers listed Dillon Rojas, 20, of Manhattan, and Thomas Marquez, 19, of Manhattan, as victims when they reported that an unknown suspect entered their residence and took 4 pairs of NIke Air Jordans, a Fossil Watch, approximately $450.00 in cash, and miscellaneous electronic items from their home. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,293.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft by deception and making false information in the 1200 block of Thurston on April 24, 2017 at approximately 8:40 PM. Officers listed Antariksh Tyagi, 35, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that he gave a check for rent deposit to a suspect believing they were the landlord but later found out they were just a tenant. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 500 block of N. 12th St. on April 24, 2017 at approximately 9:25 PM. Officers listed Reginald Barnwell, 25, of Manhattan and Aliyah Ryan, 19, of Manhattan, as victims when they reported that an unknown suspect entered their residence and took a subwoofer, Kindle Fire, and a PS4 with controllers. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $630.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.