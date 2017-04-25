Police, KBI investigating death of man at his home

ATCHISON – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Atchison Police Department are conducting an investigation into a death which occurred in Atchison Monday evening, according to a media release.

Just after 7 p.m., authorities found a man identified as 49-year-old Michael Moeck, deceased at his residence at 1145 Parallel Street in Atchison.

The investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Moeck had a previous drug conviction in Atchinson County in 2004, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. His sentence expired in 2006.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call 1-800-KS-CRIME.