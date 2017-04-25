K-State Student Speech-Language-Hearing Association Fundraiser Today

Join the K-State Student Speech-Language-Hearing Association, an official student organization, for a fundraiser from 5-10 p.m. April 25 at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 606 N. 12th St.

Students from the association will be on-site passing out flyers and answering questions about the organization. Be sure to mention the K-State Student Speech-Language-Hearing Association at the time of your purchase and a percent of sales will be donated to the association. Funds will be used to support student activities and philanthropy in the community.