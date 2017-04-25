“Feel the Unity” during this week’s Flint Hills Festival Contest

It’s time to announce the next question for the Flint Hills Discovery Center Festival Contest!

This week “Feel the Unity” will celebrate our vibrant Manhattan community with local school partnerships and fundraisers and they want to know: How do you get involved in your community?

Let them know by writing your answer on the palm of your hand and posting a photo of it on Facebook with #FestFive for a chance to win tickets to Country Stampede, $100 in Little Apple Dollars, and much more! You have from until Sunday, April 30 to post before the next question is announced.

You can also vote for your favorite exhibit design produced by Bluemont Elementary 6th grade students!