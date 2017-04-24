‘Run Fasta, Eat Pasta’ 5K to benefit K-State student food pantry on April 30

The WellCAT Ambassadors and Student Dietetics Association of Kansas State University are hosting a 5K and a 1-mile fun run at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 30, at Memorial Stadi um.

The Run Fasta, Eat Pasta 5k and Fun Runwill benefit the K-State Student Life Food Pantry by asking all participants to bring a nonperishable item or canned good as registration for the race.

Register for the event online.

The first 125 registrants will receive a T-shirt. Registrants can enjoy some pasta and cookies after the event. Special thanks to Hy-Vee, Premier Chiropractic and Wellness, and Mr. Goodcents for donating to this event.