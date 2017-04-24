Riley County Arrests April 24

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rondal Genzel, 35, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 500 block of Twelth St. in Ogden, Kansas on April 21, 2017 at approximately 4:40 PM. Genzel was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for 2 counts of rape. Genzel’s bond was set at $100,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Jacob Vestweber, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 6000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on April 22, 2017 at approximately 12:10 AM. Vestweber was arrested for possession of marijuana (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving while revoked, and failure to report an accident with damage of $1,000.00. Vestweber’s bond was set at $10,000.00. Vestweber was not confined at the time of this report.

Terrence Talley, 32, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of S. 5th St. on April 22, 2017 at approximately 12:40 PM. Talley was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Talley’s bond was set at $6,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property (domestic related) in the southeast part of Manhattan on April 22, 2017. Officers listed a 21 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 21 year old male known to her damaged her vehicle during an argument. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $800.00. Ryan Lahman, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 900 block of Moro St. on April 22, 2017 at approximately 3:00 PM. Lahman was arrested for criminal damage to property. Lahman’s bond was set at $1,000.00. Lahman was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 2200 block of Northview Dr. on April 22, 2017 at approximately 5:15 PM. Officers listed Emily Pirone, 23, of Union Grove, Alabama, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect entered her residence and took a Coach purse, a Kate Spade watch, a bottle of perfume, and miscellaneous makeup items. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $955.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for vehicle theft in the 900 block of Osage St. on April 23, 2017 at approximately 8:00 PM. Officers listed Brayden Rudzinski, 19, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect took his Kawasaki Ninja 250 R motorcycle sometime in the overnight hours of April 22-23, 2017. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

