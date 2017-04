Fort Riley will host its 10th annual Hiring Heroes Career Fair this Wednesday at Riley’s Conference Center. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and

features more than 80 employers.

This Department of Defense program provides job search assistance to transitioning service members, veterans and family members, with special emphasis toward helping wounded warriors. Those attending the event are encouraged to show up prepared for on-the-spot interviews with prospective employers.