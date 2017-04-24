Boil water advisory issued for University Park Water District, Riley Co.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the public water supply University Park Water District in Riley County. KDHE officials issued the advisory because the system will be replacing valves that may cause a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The advisory will take effect at 9 am on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, and will remain in effect until the conditions that place the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved adequately.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice: