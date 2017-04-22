Police look for suspect in noon-hour Kansas armed robbery

DOUGLAS COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Douglas County are investigating an armed robbery.

Just after 12:33 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Cash 2 Go, 1717 West 6th Street in Lawrence, according to a media release.

A woman victim reported two men, one armed with a weapon, entered the business and demanded money.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled the area westbound on West 6th Street. They were last seen in an older model red Pontiac passenger vehicle.

Lawrence Police request that anyone who may have information related to this incident to please contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.