Manhattan Man Found Dead After Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Death

A Manhattan man was found dead Friday night with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers with the Riley County Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of Osage on April 21, 2017 at approximately 8:55 PM for a report of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. When responding officers arrived they found that Paul Walsh, 61, of Manhattan was deceased. Walsh’s next of kin has been notified.

Police do not suspect foul play based on information and evidence collected at the scene. Furthermore, officials confirmed that the public is not in danger as a result of this death.