Wildcat Warrior 5k Tomorrow!

The third annual Wildcat Warrior 5K race is coming up this weekend at K-State.

This is a mostly flat course takes runners by all of K-State’s campus military memorials. The Wildcat Warriors honor fallen Airman William Grimm, the only K-State grad who died in action during 1991 Gulf War.

Registration also will be available starting at 8 a.m. April 22 at Gen. Richard B. Myers Hall on the north side of campus. For those with young kids, a 1-mile Fun Run with obstacles will start at 10 a.m. for a reduced price. Register for the Fun Run online.

All proceeds from the Wildcat Warrior 5K will go to updating the Capt. William Grimm Memorial on the K-State campus.