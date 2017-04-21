Riley County Arrests April 21

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 500 block of Laramie St. on April 20, 2017 at approximately 2:40 PM. Officers listed Jeffrey Jader, 31, of Manhatta n, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and took 2 backpacks that contained approximately 7000 Magic the Gathering cards and miscellaneous kids toys. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,065.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Shannon Bryant, 39, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 5500 block of Skyway Dr. on April 20, 2017 at approximately 8:30 PM. Bryant was arrested for distribution of marijuana, and unlawful use of a telecommunication device, as well as on a Riley County District Court warrant for driving while suspend. Bryant’s total bond was set at $10,500.00. Bryant was not confined at the time of this report.

