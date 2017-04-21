Grandstand lineup announced for Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON – The grandstand lineup for the 2017 Kansas State Fair is set. The new acts incuding Charlie Daniels, Josh Turner, Smash Mouth, Los Lonely Boys and Chevelle were announced Friday morning, according to a social media report.

Josh Turner – Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $65/$40/$25*

Multi-platinum MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner is one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. With a rich, deep voice and distinctive style, Turner has sold more than 12 million units, is a disciple of traditional country music and one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry.

From his 2003 platinum-selling debut “Long Black Train” to his most recent 2012 Billboard No. 1 release “Punching Bag,” Turner has garnered multiple GRAMMY, CMA and ACM nominations. Turner’s hits include “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Firecracker,” “Would You Go with Me,” “All Over Me” and “Time Is Love,” the most played country song of 2012.

Josh has been songwriting and performing since he was a young child, and in support of music education, created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund to assist students interested in pursuing a future in arts and music. As a high school student, Turner had very little access to music education, therefore realizes first-hand the importance of arts education in schools.

For more information on Josh Turner, visit www.JoshTurner.com.

Los Lonely Boys – Sunday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $40/$30/$20*

Lots of musicians compare their careers to roller-coaster rides, but Los Lonely Boys have had so many close-your-eyes-and-hang-on moments in the 14 years since they recorded their self-titled debut, they should buy an amusement park. Their strong brotherly bond helped them through those rough spots.

Their melodic mix of bluesy rock ’n’ roll and rootsy soul has long endeared Los Lonely Boys to their fiercely loyal fans. Flawless harmonies and soaring solos remain trademarks, but in these songs, they explore rhythms from conjunto “Blame It On Love” to reggae “Give A Little More,” along with rustic acoustic textures “It’s Just My Heart Talkin” and baroque pop shadings “There’s Always Tomorrow”. No. 1 single, “Heaven,” wound up selling over 2 million copies, spending 76 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 album chart and earning them a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group.

For more information on Los Lonely Boys, visit www.loslonelyboys.com.

The Charlie Daniels Band – Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $55/$35/$25*

From his Dove Award winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Charlie Daniels.

Charlie recorded his self-titled solo album in 1970 for Capitol Records. Two years later he formed the Charlie Daniels Band and the group scored its first hit with the top ten “Uneasy Rider.” Since then the CDB has populated radio with such memorable hits as “Long Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” “In America,” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” and of course, his signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979 as well as single of the year at the Country Music Association Awards.

Over the course of his career, Charlie has received numerous accolades, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame (2016), the Musicians Hall of Fame and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He was presented the Pioneer Award by the Academy of Country Music and was honored as a BMI Icon in recognition of his songwriting. He also received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.In August 2016, Charlie Daniels new album, Night Hawk, was released. Night Hawk is a reflection of stories from the trail told by cowboys around the campfire through the years.

For more information on the Charlie Daniel’s Band, visit www.charliedaniels.com.

Smash Mouth – Thursday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $45/$30/$20*

Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated band Smash Mouth is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut, smash-hit album “Fush Yu Mang”. Released on July 8, 1997, “FYM” was a shocking — and industry-changing — success. Out of nowhere, the single “Walkin’ On The Sun” was an immediate international sensation. Quickly shooting to #1 on the Billboard charts, and eventually boosting “FYM” sales to over 3 million copies in the U.S. alone. In the two decades since, Smash Mouth has not slowed down. In fact, they are as vital and vibrant as ever.

Most consider their masterpiece album, “Astrolounge,” boasting three top-ten hits “All-Star,”

“Then The Morning Comes,” and “Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby,” sales are nearly double those for their debut, approaching quadruple platinum status.

Smash Mouth’s third release features the first single “Pacific Coast Party” and the smash hit “I’m a Believer”. Around this time, Smash Mouth crosses over into the film world by providing the musical heart of the soundtrack for “Shrek,” and even making a cameo appearance in the movie “Rat Race.”

For more information on Smash Mouth, visit www.smashmouth.com.

Chevelle – Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $60/$40/$25*

Winter can feel as ominous as it does endless. The blistering cold and unpredictable curtain of snow teeter between brutal and beautiful. Chevelle—brothers Pete Loeffler [guitars, vocals] and Sam Loeffler [drums] and Dean Bernardini [bass, vocals]—work well under these conditions. “The North Corridor” is sometimes how we describe the area we live in, Chicagoland,” Pete elaborates. “A lot of people joke about how the winters are so long and cold. It’s just where we live. It’s where we grew up. There’s a reason we write the way we do. I’m digging up some dark subjects within that.”

It’s also the next natural step for the trio, continuing a journey that began in 1999 with their full-length debut “Point No. 1”. Since then, their 2002 platinum-certified “Wonder What’s Next” spawned hits including “The Red” and “Send The Pain Below,” and 2004’s gold-selling “This Type of Thinking Could Do Us In” yielded “Vitamin R (Leading Us Along).” Following the acclaimed “Vena Sera” in 2007 and 2009’s “Sci-Fi Crimes.” The single “ Hats Off to the Bull” bowed at #9 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2011 bolstered by the smash “Face to the Floor”. Most recently, 2014’s “La Gárgola” earned the band’s highest debut on the Billboard Top 200 at #3, and garnering features from Billboard, Chicago SunTimes, Rolling Stone, Premier Guitar, DRUM! Magazine and more.

For more information on Chevelle, visit www.getmorechevelle.com.

Tickets go on sale April 28 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased at the Kansas State Fair Ticket Office or by calling 800-362-3247 or go www.kansasstatefair.com. Unless otherwise noted, Grandstand tickets include gate admission when purchased through Aug. 20.

Want to buy your tickets before everyone else? Join the Fair Fan Club to purchase tickets prior to the public on-sale date. In addition, Fan Club members receive advance notification of concert announcements. Memberships are on sale now and can be purchased online; by phone at 800-362-3247 or 620-669-3600; or at the Administration Building on the Fairgrounds. Fair

Fan Club members can purchase concert tickets first, starting at 8 a.m. on April 24. For more information on joining the club, visit http://bit.ly/FAIRFAN.

Gold Level Memberships are $100 per fair and include the opportunity to purchase up to six tickets to each concert prior to the public on-sale date, one coupon book with over $500 worth of savings and Fan Club parking right across the street from the Nex-Tech Wireless® Grandstand. One parking pass per membership for each concert purchased.

Diamond Level Memberships are $75 per fair and include the opportunity to purchase up to six tickets to each concert prior to the public on-sale date, one coupon book with over $500 worth of savings.