2 jailed after student sees someone with gun near Kan. elementary school

Naumann-Photo Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating two suspects on possible weapons charges.

A student at Ross Elementary school, 1400 SE 34th in Topeka, told a school administrator they saw someone with a firearm across from the school, according to a media release.

Officials briefly placed the school on lockdown as a precaution. Officers investigating the report saw two individuals in a vehicle in the 3300 Block of SE Indiana Street.

During an attempt to stop the vehicle, the occupants ran. Police arrested 28-year-old Brandon Young.  They also identified the driver Patrick Baumann. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to police.

Young-photo Shawnee Co.

Bauman has previous conviction for burglary, drugs and theft, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.